Peter Dinklage is to lead the cast of 'Cyrano'.

The 'Game of Thrones' star is attached to reprise his stage role as Cyrano de Bergerac in the upcoming musical in which he will star alongside Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.

The story is adapted from Edmond Rostand's 1897 play 'Cyrano de Bergerac' and will be directed by Joe Wright with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Guy Heeley serving as producers.

This adaptation has been penned by Dinklage's wife Erica Schmidt, who is an experienced director, writer and stage actress.

Music and lyrics have been supplied by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger.

It is the latest in a number of projects that Peter has signed up to, as he is also attached to reunite with 'Game of Thrones' co-star Jason Momoa in vampire film 'Good Bad & Undead'.

The 51-year-old actor will play the role of Van Helsing in the project. He forms an unlikely relationship with a vampire (played by Momoa) who has pledged never to kill again.

However, things take a turn for the worst when a large bounty is put on Momoa's alter ego's head.

Dinklage is also set to appear alongside Josh Brolin in 'Brothers'.

The pair will play an odd pair of siblings in the flick, which has been written and directed by 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore' filmmaker Macon Blair.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although sources suggest that the film has similarities with the classic 1988 comedy 'Twins', which starred Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as a pair of unlikely brothers.