Peter Dinklage is reportedly set to star in a reboot of 'The Toxic Avenger'.

The 'Game of Thrones' star will take on the lead role of Toxie in Legendary's upcoming contemporary reimagining of the 1984 superhero movie of the same name.

As reported by Variety, 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore' director Macon Blair is on board to write and helm the new film.

Troma Entertainment's Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz - who created the original - will be onboard as producers for their studio.

In 'The Toxic Avenger', the protagonist Melvin gets disfigured when he is pushed into a vat of toxic waste.

Under the moniker of Toxie, he becomes an underdog hero in order to save his son, friends and community from greed and corruption.

The original movie has become a cult classic, and spawned three sequels, its own musical production, children's cartoon series and a Marvel comic.

Dinklage has appeared in superhero movies in the past, having played Bolivar Trask in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and Eitri in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Since 'Game of Thrones' - in which he starred as Tyrion Lannister - ended last year, he played Roman Lunyov alongside Rosamund Pike in comedy thriller 'I Care a Lot', and his upcoming credits include 'The Croods: A New Age', 'Cyrano' and voicing the title role in 'Hitpig'.

Reflecting on the end of 'Game of Thrones', he previously said: "This is not only a great TV show to be a part of, but it was an enormous family to be a part of.

"I'm sure you've heard that before from actors but in this case I was far from home, I live in New York and we shot the show in Europe, so many times I had to stay there and couldn't go home on the weekends and I really developed deep roots in the community of Ireland and some of the other countries we shot in.

"It was definitely hard to say goodbye, because it wasn't just saying goodbye to the show, I was saying goodbye to a life over there."