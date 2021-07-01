Peter Capaldi is returning to music with a debut album on the way.

The former 'Doctor Who' star - who played the titular Time Lord for three seasons between 2014 and 2017 - was once the lead singer and guitarist of a punk rock band called The Dreamboys alongside comic Craig Ferguson as an art student in the 80s.

And the 63-year-old Scot spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown working on his first collection of songs after filming was paused amid the pandemic.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Peter has been a huge music fan for years and was doing that before his acting career properly took off.

“That stopped him from singing and making music for a while but in recent years he has got back into it and put some music out just for the joy of it.

“But when the lockdown struck, it felt like the perfect opportunity to get his head down and work on a full project of his own.

“He has finished his bits for the album and it is just being mixed at the moment so it shouldn’t be too long before fans get to hear it.

“He is not expecting it to be as big as Lewis’ records but Peter has really enjoyed working on it and reckons that his followers will like it.”

Peter is the distant relative of pop superstar Lewis Capaldi, 24, and starred in his music video for his biggest hit 'Someone You Loved'.

The pair met for the first time in 2018 when Peter came to see his show at Scala in London.

Lewis said at the time: "My dad and my aunties told me we were related to Peter a while ago, I think he's my dad's second cousin.

"Whenever he came on the TV they'd always say 'You're related to Malcolm Tucker' or 'you're related to Doctor Who.'

"None of us had met him though so when my agent mentioned he'd been in touch asking about coming to my show in London I said 'yes, of course!' He came backstage afterwards to say hello and we had a great chat.

"We talked a bit about the family connection and he said he really liked the music, so that was really nice of him. He's a really cool guy. It's a big inspiration to have someone who's so successful in the family."