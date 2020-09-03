'Spenser Confidential 2' is ''definitely'' happening, according to Peter Berg.
Peter Berg insists 'Spenser Confidential 2' is ''definitely'' happening.
The 56-year-old director helmed the original action-comedy movie - which stars the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin - and he's confirmed that production work on a follow-up film will begin at the ''end of 2021 or beginning of 2022''.
Speaking to Collider, he shared: ''Brian Helgeland, who wrote the first script, just turned in a first draft last week. So we're definitely going to do 'Spenser Confidential 2', we're just trying to figure out the dates.''
The original movie was released earlier this year and saw Wahlberg play an ex-cop who joined forces with an MMA fighter and his girlfriend to unravel a conspiracy inside the Boston police department.
Wahlberg and the director are both currently busy with other projects, but they are eager to work on more movies together in the future.
The filmmaker said: ''[Wahlberg] is in Germany now doing a film. I'm going to do something else before 'Spenser Confidential 2', but we're definitely going to do that.
''I'm sure Mark and I will be 85, 90 years old making movies together. We love working together.''
Berg previously claimed that he and Wahlberg share a similar passion for movie-making.
He explained: ''That's a big reason that Mark and I get along so well is that all of things that we're talking about, Mark would probably have a similar opinion on.
''We don't like to waste time, we'll work really hard, and Mark wants people around him that know what they're doing and have clear vision, and are able to execute that.
''I want the same thing, so Mark and I tend to work at a very similar pace and we both have very similar philosophies about this.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan delivers another fiercely intelligent, engaging story that maintains high suspense while...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
The title kind of gives away the ending of this harrowing true story, which is...
Marcus Luttrell is a member of Navy SEAL Team 10 during a military mission dubbed...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Raucous and colourful, this comical action flick should be great fun, but a lack of...
Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx leads an all-star ensemble in a timely thriller that tracks...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...