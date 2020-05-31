Peter Andre doesn't want to send his children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with his wife Emily MacDonagh, and has said he has concerns about sending his youngest children back to school when they reopen for certain year groups on Monday (01.06.20).

In the UK, children in Reception, Year 1, and Year 6 will be able to return to school for the first time since the country went into lockdown in late March, and Peter says he will be sending his brood back, but only because his wife Emily - who is a doctor - has deemed it safe.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of the latest episode of his reality show 'Life with The Andres' - which airs on The Sun's YouTube page - he said: ''[Emily and I] very rarely have opposite views - but I don't think they should go back tomorrow and Emily thinks they should. The only reason I'm going with what Emily says is because she's a doctor. If it was up to me I'd say no.''

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old singer recently admitted his wife spends 20 minutes ''disinfecting'' herself when she comes home from work before she can spend time with her children.

He said: ''She's got to disinfect herself for 20 minutes. She'll come home, I don't tell the kids she's home. She comes in, she takes off all of her clothes - it sounds great, but what happens is she has to put them in the washing machine, wrap a towel round her, have a shower, completely disinfect herself.

''Every time I say to her, 'What's it like?' - and this is why I respect her so much - all she ever talks about is people doing more.''

And Peter praised Emily and all of her family, who are mostly doctors on the frontline amidst the health crisis.

He added: ''Her Dad and Mum, they're all on the frontline. She's a good person - she doesn't say a lot about what's going on but I know she's heavily exposed to what's going on. This is why I have so much respect for her, six out of eight of her family are doctors. She's a good person she doesn't say a lot about what's going on but she's dealing with a lot. She leaves here at 7.15am and she's back at 7pm at night, it's not every day but the days she's there, it's pretty full on and sometimes she doesn't see the kids at all.''