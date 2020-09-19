Peter Andre wants to record a new version of his hit song 'Mysterious Girl'.

The 47-year-old singer's 1995 single remains his biggest hit and because it's still popular today, he'd love to give the track a new ''lease of life'' and record and remix a new version of the reggae-influenced tune.

He told new! magazine: ''Somehow 'Mysterious Girl' has made it into the top 10 of best pop songs of all time [in New Zealand]. That's just fantastic!

''When you've got a song you're known for, it's a really cool thing and I'm still really proud of it.

''The kids love it too - maybe I need to make a more current version of my most famous hit. I want a bashment, dancehall-style remix. It deserves a new lease of life.''

Peter recently admitted he is postponing his retirement plans.

The 'Flava' singer had previously planned to bow out when he reached his milestone 50th birthday - but he has now decided to work on for another five years as he's got a new ''hunger'' for acting.

He said: ''I've got my US visa approved and I'm desperate to go. I jokingly said I was going to retire at 50, but I've found this new hunger for songwriting and acting, so I've added another five years on.''

Meanwhile, Peter previously revealed he doesn't want to ''put the effort in'' to get his six-pack back.

The singer was known for his rippled abs in the 90s and though he tries to stay in good shape, he'd rather allow himself some indulgences than stick to a strict diet.

He said: ''Although I still train quite a lot and am in reasonably good shape, I always say to myself I only ever want to be a month to six weeks away from getting back the full six-pack.

''But I'm not sure if I really want to put the effort in and go that strict - even for a day! Unless it's time for a new calendar LOL.

''I'm 80 percent where I want to be, so I'll sacrifice that other 20 percent for choccies any day.''