Peter Andre wants another baby in lockdown.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, six, and Theodore, three, with his current spouse Emily Andre - would love to add to his brood but is giving his wife just one more year to have a baby as he doesn't want to be changing nappies at 50.

He said: ''A baby would be amazing. We keep saying yes, we keep saying no. I think maybe! ... It's tough, because if someone says to the guy, 'Do you want another child?' you're just thinking, 'Oh yeah, let's try, why not?' We have discussions all the time. I said to Emily, 'If you want another one then we have to start trying now.' I'm 47 and I don't want to be changing nappies at 50 because I've done it so many times over the last 15 years. This is my last year that I would be willing to try, because then I'm over the nanny stage for good. Unless you're someone like Simon Cowell, having his first baby in his 50s.''

And Peter is used to big families, with him being one of six and his father being one of 12.

He added: ''I'm one of six, my dad is one of 12. And his dad got his mum pregnant 17 times so he was really one of 17. But these days five kids is quite a lot.''

Peter admits lockdown has been ''incredible'' for the six of them.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he shared: ''Lockdown has been incredible for us as a family and we've really bonded. I know it's so hard for many and we miss our family and friends but it's something we all have to do right now, so we are making the most of it ... We've switched our minds from being a romantic marriage to making this situation work. It's made us stronger and there is always time for a little romance. I'll be sad when lockdown is over. Well, part of me will anyway.''