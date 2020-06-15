Peter Andre says the thought of his 12-year-old daughter having a boyfriend gives him ''heart failure''.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has expressed his concerns over his eldest daughter Princess - whom he has with his ex-wife Katie Price, with whom he also has 15-year-old son Junior - wanting to date, and has joked she must stay ''two metres apart'' from all boys even when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

During an episode of The Sun's 'Life with the Andres', Princess told her dad she was planning to meet up with a boy named Dylan, and the 47-year-old singer was less than impressed.

He told her: ''Oh really? Well you know you've got to be two metres apart.''

And when his wife Emily - with whom he has daughter Amelia, six, and son Theo, three - asked if he was having ''heart failure'' over the thought of Princess hanging out with a boy, he added: ''Of course I'm having heart failure right now!''

Princess then insisted she and Dylan were not going to ''do anything'', and Peter made sure to get his message across.

He said: ''You better not do anything. Let me tell you two-metre distance means two metres. In fact, this two-metre distance thing, I think you have to do this for the rest of your life.''

Meanwhile, life at home for Peter and Emily could be set to get even busier in the coming years, as Peter recently revealed he's agreed to have two more children with the doctor.

He confirmed: ''Here I was trying to get my head around the thought of having one more child but then Emily throws a bombshell on me of having two more children.

''So now I'm really confused about what she wants.

''Before it was a definite no no, but now there's a big possibility.''