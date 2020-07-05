Peter Andre has hailed his wife Emily for having ''uncomfortable'' chats with his daughter Princess.

The 47-year-old star has revealed Emily, 30, talks to his 13-year-old daughter about issues that he feels too awkward to discuss with her himself.

Peter - who has Princess and Junior, 15, with ex-wife Katie Price, as well as Amelia, six, and Theodore, three, with Emily - said: ''When you've got four children of all different ages, it's really important that you split time between everybody.

''You've got to make sure that each child gets the attention that they need and the conversations that they need because they're always at different stages of their lives.

''I'm trying my best, and Emily of course does the same. She's incredible and she has great conversations with Princess that maybe I wouldn't necessarily feel that comfortable having - although I'm trying to get better at it.

''Same with Junior, he asks medical things that I wouldn't know the answer to, it's great I have that helping hand in Dr. Emily.''

Peter also revealed he's always wanted to have an open and honest relationship with his kids.

The pop star told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''I always wanted to have that banter with my children so they feel comfortable talking to me about anything and if they have a problem they can come to me.''

And while things don't always go smoothly, Peter feels he's got a good relationship with his children.

He said: ''I know they love it and I know they love that they've got that relationship with me.

''You can have two children brought up the same way and they can have two completely different personalities; both of them are great, but both of them are challenging and both have their annoying habits, but I'm sure I do too as a dad.''