Peter Andre was locked in a room by a ghostly presence, and another time heard music coming from an empty room.
The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker was left baffled when a heavy, noisy door suddenly closed behind him and he was unable to open it again for a few minutes, and there was no sign of life anywhere nearby when he finally got out.
He said: ''I've had a couple of spooky encoutners myself. My dad and I once owned a beach resort near Brisbane in Australia and one day I was in the cool room, which had a door that made a really loud noise every time you opened and closed it.
''All of a sudden I noticed the door was shut - but there'd been no noise. And then it wouldn't open. A few minutes later I was able to open the door and no one was there.''
And that wasn't the only time Peter - who has children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and three-year-old Theo with spouse Emily - was spooked by unexplained happenings as he and his brother once heard a violin playing in a room where there was no one inside.
He said: ''Another time my brother Chris was playing his guitar downstairs. After a bit he came upstairs and we heard an instrument playing downstairs - but it wasn't the guitar, it was his violin. Weird.''
However, despite the spooky goings on, the 47-year-old star isn't ''convinced'' that ghosts exist - though he's ''fascinated'' by aliens.
He added in his column for new! magazine: ''Despite all this, I'm still not convinced there's something else out there. Although I'm fascinated with UFOs. Hey, I was always taught that if you look for spirits, you'll find them.''
