Peter Andre has opened up about the racist abuse he suffered growing up in Australia.
The 47-year-old star - who has Cypriot heritage - has opened up about the cruel bullying he dealt with as a child, and which included being physically assaulted by other pupils.
Speaking on 'Life With The Andres' on The Sun newspaper's YouTube channel, he said: ''We suffered racism bad as kids and called greasy w***. I was beaten quite a few times from kids at the school.''
Peter also recalled the moment he saw a teacher years later, and the man - who used a slur against him at school - said he was ''so proud'' of the reality star's career.
He added: ''Even one of the teacher's at school that used to call me a greasy w**, I saw him years later.
''He was like, 'Ah mate, I'm so proud of you.' And I was like, 'Of course, don't worry about it.' ''
Peter commented on the issues with racism in society, and admitted he even styles his hair in a certain way to avoid reminding himself of the abuse he suffered.
He explained: ''The problem is, you've got some people that have an in built hatred for cultures.
''To this day, I do not wear my hair curly purely because every time I look in the mirror, I see what those kids used to call me.
''Even now, at 47 years old - you think I'd be over it.''
Peter previously opened up on the moment he realised he was ''finished'' at school with teachers and other children ''picking on'' him.
He said: ''I remember going up to the teacher and he said, 'What do you want?' I said, 'I'm going to be in your class next year.
''He said, 'Yeah, I've never had a greasy w** in my class. Greasy w*** don't do well in my class. You're going to sit up the back, right?'
''Now instantly, I knew then, I was finished. I had the kids at school picking on me, the teachers picking on me.''
