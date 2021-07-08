Peter Andre has reportedly recorded a follow-up to his best-known hit 'Mysterious Girl' called 'Island Girl'.
Peter Andre's first album in six years is to feature a companion track to his mega-hit 'Mysterious Girl'.
The 48-year-old singer originally released the song in 1996 in the UK, but it wasn't until it was re-released in 2004 that it topped the UK Singles Chart.
The No1 came after Peter's stint in the 'I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle, where he met ex-wife Katie Price.
And now, Peter - who has Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with the former glamour model, and Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four, with wife Emily MacDonagh - is said to have recorded a reggae follow-up to the popular song called 'Island Girl', which is to feature on his first album since 2015's Swing covers collection, 'Come Fly With Me'.
That record featured Rat Pack classics, as well as three new songs and a Swing version of 'Mysterious Girl'.
A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Peter got back into the studio in lockdown and has written tracks with some really talented people.
“He’s been inspired by reggae and pop sounds for the songs and the album is very nearly finished.
“'Island Girl' is looking likely to be the lead single and he is now in talks with two record labels to secure a deal to get it all released.
“He has been doing his old hits on stage for years and has shows scheduled for the summer but now he’s raring to give the charts another crack.
“Pete can understand why some may be sceptical about his music but he reckons people will be impressed when they hear it.”
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.