Peter Andre is thrilled that 'Mysterious Girl' is one of the UK's favourite guilty pleasures.

The 47-year-old singer has urged people to ''come clean'' about the songs they love after a new study found up to a third of people lie about the music they listen to, with his own 1995 hit single being played a lot in private.

Peter - whose 'Mysterious Girl' placed eighth - said: ''The song has a special place in my heart, and it's lovely to hear that people are still enjoying it 25 years on - especially as one of their guilty pleasures.

''My guilty pleasures are some of my favourite songs. They're the ones that we really connect with, or maybe grew up with. With the Top 20 out in the open, perhaps we can all come clean about the songs we love.''

The research, which was commissioned to celebrate Sony's noise cancelling WF-1000XM3 headphones, saw Justin Bieber's debut single 'Baby' top the list of guilty pleasure tracks, followed by PJ and Duncan's 'Let's Get Ready to Rhumble', with McFly's 'Five Colours in Her Hair' in third place.

The survey found 65% of Brits love to listen to feelgood nostalgic songs - but 29% lie to friends and family about what they like and one in five even keep their tastes secret from their partner.

31 percent of those polled listen to a guilty pleasure every single week, whilst 15 percent are listening every day.

To encourage people to overcome their embarrassment and come clean about their musical tastes, Song have curated the ultimate 'Lockdown Listening List' of guilty pleasures, with songs from the likes of the Spice Girls, Nickelback and Chesney Hawkes.

For more information on Sony's noice cancelling WF-1000XM3 headphones, visit https://www.sony.co.uk/electronics/truly-wireless/wf-1000xm3

Sony's Ultimate Lockdown Listening List:

1. Justin Bieber, 'Baby'

2. PJ & Duncan, 'Let's Get Ready to Rhumble'

3. McFly, 'Five Colours in Her Hair'

4. Spice Girls, 'Wannabe'

5. Natasha Bedingfield, 'Unwritten'

6. S Club 7, 'Reach'

7. Nickelback, 'How You Remind Me'

8. Peter Andre, 'Mysterious Girl'

9. Chesney Hawkes, 'The One and Only'

10. Enrique, 'Hero'

11. Coldplay, 'Yellow'

12. Oasis, 'Wonderwall'

13. Shania Twain, 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

14. Kylie Minogue, 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'

15. a-ha, 'Take on Me'

16. James Blunt, 'You're Beautiful'

17. Wham, 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go'

18. Rick Astley, 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

19. ABBA, 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!'

20. Robbie Williams, 'Angels'