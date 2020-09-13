Peter Andre is planning on working until he's 55.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker had originally planned to retire when he reached his milestone 50th birthday but he has now decided to work on for another five years as he's got a new ''hunger'' for acting.

He said: ''I've got my US visa approved and I'm desperate to go. I jokingly said I was going to retire at 50, but I've found this new hunger for songwriting and acting, so I've added another five years on.''

And the 47-year-old singer also confessed that he and wife Emily are still discussing the potential of adding to their brood, after becoming even closer during lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on a new episode of Life With The Andres, he added: ''We are talking about it. If we're talking about it, it will eventually happen, right? Ironically lockdown has brought us both closer together and so we'll have more of a chance. But if Emily is really not up for it.''Maybe I'll have the snip - only if it's reversible! I think every guy is scared of having the snip because it means a closed chapter. But why should the woman always be the one to take precautions?''

Meanwhile, Peter previously insisted he wants another baby but is giving his wife just one more year to have a baby as he doesn't want to be changing nappies when he reaches the age of 50.

He said: ''A baby would be amazing. We keep saying yes, we keep saying no. I think maybe! ... It's tough, because if someone says to the guy, 'Do you want another child?' you're just thinking, 'Oh yeah, let's try, why not?' We have discussions all the time. I said to Emily, 'If you want another one then we have to start trying now.' I'm 47 and I don't want to be changing nappies at 50 because I've done it so many times over the last 15 years. This is my last year that I would be willing to try, because then I'm over the nanny stage for good. Unless you're someone like Simon Cowell, having his first baby in his 50s.''