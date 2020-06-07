Peter Andre is ''scared'' about having a teenage girl.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker's eldest daughter Princess is soon to turn 13-years-old and the singer admits he is worried about her getting a boyfriend.

He said: ''I've never had a teenage daughter before. I'm scared. At the moment I see the innocence in everything when she talks about boys and all sorts of things, but of course I know the times are coming where I will have to sort of not have a heart attack at the thought of her wanting a proper boyfriend or all the things that are going to happen in her teens.''

And Peter has warned her that her father can see whatever she posts on social media.

He added: ''I always say whatever you do on social media, whatever you put out there, dad will always be able to see it, so think about that before doing things. She's a good girl. I still don't allow her with her phone in her room. On her 13th birthday she's allowed to have Instagram, but it has to be private. She gets a bit more freedom, but I don't let go of the reins just yet.''

Peter - who also has Junior, 14, with ex Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and Theodore, three, with his current spouse Emily MacDonagh - is so proud of his little girl, who he described as ''a really fine young girl''.

Speaking on 'Life with the Andres', he shared: ''I really believe she's turning into a really fine young girl, and even though she follows her friends I do try and teach her as much as I can to have respect.''