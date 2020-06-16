Peter Andre thinks he could have been as big as the Kardashians if he hadn't decided to end his reality show.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker starred in 'Peter Andre: The Next Chapter' and 'Peter Andre: My Life' in the 2000s and he wondered whether he would have been as famous as the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' stars if they had continued their show.

He said: ''The reality show that I did started in 2004 and we were the second people to do it. The first family to really do it were 'The Osbournes' and we always said we would do up to 10 series and then we'd quit because that's what 'The Osbournes' did. I thought if you kept going you'd lose ratings and we were really high in our ratings, it was the highest on ITV2 at the time and I thought we'd quit while we're ahead. Afterwards I saw the Kardashians get bigger and bigger and I thought, 'Damn it.' We could have been as big as the Kardashians. Maybe we finished way too soon.''

Peter also revealed his eldest children - Junior and Princess, who he has with his ex-wife Katie Price - are naturals when it comes to the spotlight, compared to his younger children.

He told the Mail Online: ''J [Junior] and P [Princess], you can forget it these kids are taking over. In a weird sort of a way they have been born into it whereas Theo and Millie [Amelia] never have. When I say I'm going to do 'Good Morning Britain' or 'Loose Women', I say, 'I'm going to do it in the other room' and they say. 'Why?' I tell them, 'It's so you don't have to feel like you're in it' but they say, 'Well we're going to come say hello whether you like it or not.'''