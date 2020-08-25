Peter Andre made his wife Emily breakfast in bed for her 31st birthday last week.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker spoiled his spouse Emily MacDonagh on her big day last week, as he rustled up a birthday feast for her to enjoy from the comfort of her bed, including bagels with smoked salmon and a side of scrambled egg.

He said: ''We had a lovely time celebrating Emily's 31st birthday last week. I started off by treating her to a breakfast feast of bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese. I also rustled up some scrambled eggs with fresh chives from our garden. Yum!''

Peter - who has Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with Emily - also splashed out on an impressive birthday cake made by a finalist of the Australian adaptation of 'The Great British Bake Off'.

He added: ''Later in the day we had an amazing cake made by Jasmin from Temper and Glaze, who was a finalist on the Australian version of 'Bake Off'.''

And the 47-year-old star dished on the presents he and his children had gifted Emily, including items from his two children with ex-wife Katie Price - Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, whom he affectionately calls Bista.

Writing in his Planet Pete column for new! magazine, he explained: ''In terms of presents I went for a spa theme, all about the relaxation. Amelia and Theo create beautiful cards, while Junior bought her a really nice pair of gardening gloves, which she was thrilled about. Bista gave her a lovely sewing kit, which Emily had been mentioning for ages that she wanted.

''We all went out for dinner, but Ems and I are planning on having a couple of days on our own at some point in the next few months.''