Peter Andre has encouraged his daughter Princess to turn her Instagram comments off.

The 'Mysterious Girl' is ''so happy'' his eldest daughter has ''stopped the trolls in their tracks'' by deciding to turn the comments off on her social media.

He said: ''I've encouraged Bista [Princess] to turn off her comments on Instagram, which I'm so happy she's done. Let's stop trolls in their tracks.''

Peter has also suffered trolls himself and admits it has ''really affected him mentally''.

He told new! magazine: ''I've had my fair share of horrible times when trolls said the most vicious things, which really affected me mentally. Admittedly at the time I didn't know about the wonderful block button. Over time I realised that if I saw anything remotely negative, I'd block it straight away before reading the whole sentence.''

Meanwhile, Princess is keen to launch her own YouTube channel, focusing on beauty and shopping hauls as well as showing her life with her famous family.

A source said recently: ''Princess's channel will launch next week as Katie thinks it's the future. Princess is a natural performer and will be doing a mixture of things - beauty and shopping hauls, giving fans a look inside her life and showing off her new pets too.''

It came after Peter admitted he is stressing out about his daughter Princess turning 13.

He wrote on Instagram: ''About to have my first ever teenage daughter. Stress... nah, she'll be fine right? A nun right? (sic)''

He then shared a clip where he asked his daughter: ''How are you going to be 13? You're the first daughter I've ever had that's going to be a teenager. I'm stressing, do I need to get over it?''

Princess replied: ''Yep. Because it is what it is.''