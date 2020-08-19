Peter Andre's oldest son doesn't want the singer to have any more children.

The 47-year-old star - who has Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his marriage to Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with wife Emily - has spoken openly about the fact he and his spouse are discussing the possibility of having another baby but one person who is definitely against the idea is his teenage son.

Speaking to New! magazine, he said: ''Bista really wants us to have another child, but Junior is like, 'No!'.

''He says he doesn't want to be 17 with a baby that's just been born - he doesn't want there to be that much of an age difference.

''But how does he think I'll feel? There will be about 47 years difference!''

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer is thankful that both his older kids are helpful with their younger half-siblings but admitted Princess - who is nicknamed Bista - is a lot more willing to spend a great deal of time with the kids.

Asked if the teenagers help out with the younger children, he told new! magazine: ''They both do but let's remember Junior is a 15-year-old boy so he can be forgiven for not being as helpful as Bista.

''Junior loves playing with them, then after a quick hug he'll go and play on his game, whereas Bista will play with them for hours. But they're really good, so I can't complain.''

Meanwhile, Peter also spoke out about his scary experience with an obsessed fan.

He said: ''[It was] in Australia. She went to my school and got very obsessed. She sent pictures to my house of me and my brother that she'd taken from behind bushes.

''One day I got a letter that said some really random things and there was a picture of her looking down the barrel of a gun. I was freaked out!

''Then I never heard from her again. It was very bizarre. I thought she was saying she was going to kill me.

''I did [report it] and they were going to look into it. I never heard anything though. It's still very strange.''