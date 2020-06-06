Peter Andre is releasing new music this summer.

The 47-year-old singer hasn't released a record since 2015 but he thinks it's ''about time'' he returned to his chart career and he's keen to work with up-and-coming young songwriters.

He told new! magazine: ''I'm definitely going to put something out for the summer because I just think, why not? I think it's about time.''

Asked if he'll write about his experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said: ''I don't know but I want to write really cool, fresh songs. I want to get young songwriters involved.''

Although it's been 25 years since Peter released his biggest hit, 'Mysterious Girl', the Australian star insisted he still doesn't get bored of singing it.

He said: ''I absolutely love it. For the first few years you try to sing the song as pitch perfect as you can, but as you get older and people sing the song, you realise you don't have to sing it at all. Just let them sing it.''

And Peter - who has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with spouse Emily - was delighted when the track recently made it to number eight in a vote of the UK's top musical guilty pleasures.

He said: ''If you think your song is in the top 10 of guilty pleasures in the UK that's pretty special. When you write a song, you just don't expect that.''