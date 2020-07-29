Peter Andre has opened up about the ''terrible time'' when his three-year-old son Theo stopped sleeping and eating.

The 47-year-old reality TV star - who also has six-year-old Amelia with his wife Emily MacDonagh, and 15-year-old Junior, and 13-year-old Princess with ex-wife Katie Price - revealed all about Theo's battle with tongue-tie and how it affected the tot.

Writing in his new! magazine column, he said: ''I went through that with Theo - it was terrible.

''He wasn't sleeping or eating and Emily was getting really upset because she didn't understand why he wasn't taking her breast milk.

''It's not an easy thing for parents to recognise and it wasn't until a doctor told us that we knew.''

Meanwhile, Emily, who is a doctor, previously admitted she felt guilty for not recognising the signs.

She said: ''I didn't pick up on it and I'm a doctor. I felt guilty, I should have looked in his mouth and thought about tongue-tie. When they're yours you don't look at them as a patient.

''It was actually my breastfeeding counsellor who looked in his mouth and said it looked like he had it.

''I took him to the tongue-tie clinic and they said it was really severe, with 80 per cent tongue-tie, so they arranged for him to have it cut.

''Pete and I were both crying when Theo had his operation. It was really traumatic.''