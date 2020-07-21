Peter Andre plans to visit Katie Price's son in hospital.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer's ex-wife has praised the 46-year-old pop star for how supportive he's been while 18-year-old Harvey - who has a range of health conditions - has been in intensive care with an unspecified illness and she's thankful they're now on good terms.

Katie, 42 - who has Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with Peter - told new! magazine: ''Over the years we've had our ups and downs but Pete has been really supportive about it.

''He's asked to go to the hospital. He can't go without me so he'll come and visit Harvey with me. How's that for an amazing improvement?

''Regardless of our ups and downs, the fact that he's stepped it up - I see his feelings as being truly genuine.''

However, the former glamour model hit out at Harvey's dad, Dwight Yorke, 48, for not reaching out to find out how the teenager is, though he's never been involved in his son's life.

She said: ''Whether you want to be in your son's life or not, you still created him and he's still your son.

''If you know your son is in intensive care and there's a chance he could die, as a human being with feelings, you should get in contact.''

Katie also has Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with third husband Kieran Hayler and says he's been supportive, even though the former stripper doesn't have contact with Harvey any more.

She said: ''Kieran was in Harvey's life but he decided not to see Harvey when we split because ultimately he's not his son and it was a very difficult time. We're on good terms though and his sentiment is sincere.''

Meanwhile, Katie's former boyfriend, Kris Boyson, posted a message of support for Harvey on Instagram but it wasn't very well received by the 'Loose Women' star.

She said: ''When I was in the Priory, he couldn't give a f*** if my kids had a mum or not. Now, when Harvey's critically ill, couldn't he find a way to private message me to give to Harvey? Why go public? It's not like Harvey reads his Instagrams.

''At a time like this, a normal person would go private, as both Kieran and Peter did first. Why did he have to do it on social media?''