Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards admits that she wishes that social media ''never existed''.
The 27-year-old Little Mix singer feels that the downsides of sites such as Twitter and Instagram outweigh the positives and wouldn't care if the sites weren't available.
She told BBC Breakfast: ''There isn't too much about it that's decent. I just wish it never existed.''
Perrie - who performs in the band alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - also revealed that she feels a sense of guilt if she doesn't keep fans updated with what's happening with the band.
She said: ''I feel guilty when I don't post enough. I feel bad for our fans that do want to see us post. It's trying to find a balance.''
Jade, 27, described social media as both ''a blessing and a curse'' for the group and revealed that she stops herself from checking her phone when she wakes up.
She explained: ''When I wake up I've got a little ban on my phone so I can't get on it past 10 am. It's actually really good because then you're not obsessed over it. Social media is a blessing and a curse. For us it's such a big platform and hugely beneficial. ''
Jesy - who has been open about her experiences at the hands of cruel online trolls - feels that the group are ''a lot better'' with social media than in the past.
The 29-year-old singer said: ''I think we're a lot better with social media than what we used to be. I think we're not on it as much as we used to be, we're not as obsessed with it. I can't be on it all the time because I know, for me, mentally it's not good. I admire people who don't have social media. I think it's so refreshing when I meet people that don't have it.''
