Perrie Edwards ''cried [her] eyes out'' when Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her engagement.

The 28-year-old singer messaged her bandmates in their group chat last month to reveal her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray had popped the question, and Perrie was so happy she began sobbing for her friend as though she ''had been proposed to'' herself.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, Perrie said: ''As soon as she texted our group chat and was like, 'Girls...' we just knew. We were like, 'Oh my god, it's happened!'

''And I sobbed, like literally cried my eyes out like I'd been proposed to! Because I was just so happy, she deserves the world and they are such a lovely couple, and I just felt so over the moon, like, can't wait for the wedding, excited for her to plan it, it's just amazing!''

The football star, also 28, got down on one knee after creating a romantic display in their garden, whilst the couple were celebrating their four-year anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leigh-Anne thought the setting was too much to celebrate their anniversary, but still didn't think a proposal was ''going to happen''.

She added: ''It was weird because the whole day I was thinking 'this is just too much for an anniversary'. Because I was watching them build it and I was like, 'What is going on?' And I was messaging the girls like, 'Guys, now they're putting out candles, now there's fairy lights, what's going on!?'

''I really thought - it was just weird, I didn't know - because I didn't ever think it was going to happen but at the same time it was a lot for an anniversary, so...''

And although Perrie - who has been dating Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for three years - is happy for Leigh-Anne, she isn't ready to make that kind of commitment.

The 'Woman Like Me' singer said: ''Everyone keeps saying 'the pressure's on!' and I think that because Andre did such an amazing job.

''So all the boys are having Alex's life now, like 'Oohhh!' But we're not ready for that year, we're not ready for that yet, we're letting them two enjoy it. Oh, love is wonderful isn't it guys?''