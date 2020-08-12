Perrie Edwards is sick of Little Mix being judged for their outfits.

The 27-year-old singer doesn't understand why the band gets so much criticism for their skimpy on-stage outfits and she insists they are just trying to put on the best show possible for their fans.

Perrie said: ''I wonder why we get scrutinised all the time for what we wear? When we're on tour we don't stop, from start to finish we don't stop dancing because our main goal, for people who come to a Little Mix concert, is we put on a show. Like the whole shebang. We could easily dress in gowns! We can easily wear track suits from top to bottom. But that's not what we're about, we're putting on a huge show, we wanna be comfortable.

''So, if you wanna come to a Little Mix concert, and see us fully clothed, we ain't gonna move. I think it just goes back to the point of being women. I think we just get scrutinised for everything - even when you breathe!

And Leigh-Anne Pinnock admitted she feels under pressure to ''look a certain way'' and says Perrie and fellow bandmates Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall are the only people who understand how she feels.

In an interview with Glamour Unfiltered, she explained: ''Do you know what it is? It's just so much pressure. There's so much pressure to act a certain way, look a certain way, say the right thing. I think knowing that we have that sort of support for each other. When I was, during lockdown, not seeing the girls, I felt like there was so much going on and I felt like I was dealing with it all on my own, cause I wasn't with them. As soon as we're back together, it's us against the world, it felt so weird being on my own, because we've never had to do that before. It was just strange.''