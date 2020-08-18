Perrie Edwards says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ''eats like a pig'' without losing his figure.

The Little Mix singer admitted she finds it tough to stick to her own diet because her boyfriend can't stop eating, and she's learning not to ''compare'' herself to her sporty man.

She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''I had to tell myself this - he's an athlete, he's gonna be running around, working out, training hard, burning those calories and you can't compare.

''Thing is though, it really bothers me because he eats like a pig. It'll be midnight and he'll nudge me like, 'I'd like a snack'.

''And I'm like, 'What do you mean you want a snack?'. Then he brings me down with him and I start snacking. It's not fair.''

The 26-year-old star previously admitted it was hard to self-isolate with her man, because it's ''impossible'' to ration food with him around the house.

When asked how self-isolation with Alex was going back in March, Perrie quipped: ''I literally keep saying to people, when they're like 'How is Alex' I'm like, he's good, but one, try rationing with an athlete in your house.

''It's impossible, he's never full. He's like a pit that doesn't fill up. He's eaten literally everything in the kitchen. I've done nothing but cook and clean, I feel like a little housewifey.

''And he has a funny every half hour every day. Because he's so energetic everyday training he'll do like his training sessions and then he'll just have a funny half hour and I'm just like 'What are you doing now?' ''

And whilst the 'Power' singer can find 26-year-old Alex's habits ''annoying'', he has claimed there's nothing Perrie does that gets on his nerves.

Asked what she does to annoy Alex, she insisted: ''Well actually, he insists that nothing bothers him about me. He's like 'Nothing'.

''And I'm like 'Yeah but you do this, you do this, you do this and you do this and it annoys me,' and I'm like 'So what do you find annoying?' and he's like 'Nothing, you don't do anything annoying!' That itself is annoying! Bloody lying.''