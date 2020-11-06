Perrie Edwards relished doing "nothing" amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 27-year-old singer stars in Little Mix alongside Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, but earlier this year, she welcomed the chance to spend a prolonged period of time at home.

Perrie explained: "Because we’re usually together 24/7 it was weird to not be together.

"I think people living in lockdown with their partners, flatmates, roomies or whatever are so lucky because there’s so many people who wouldn’t have had anyone."

Perrie - who has been dating soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2017 - loved being able to slow down and spend time at home for once.

She told Clash magazine: "We don’t ever usually stop as a group, so it’s been great to have had time to just chill and do nothing!"

Jesy, 29, also made the most of her time at home, admitting she loved being able to sit on her sofa and watch television.

She said: "I have literally just been enjoying eating, sunbathing, watching what’s good on Netflix. I was living my best life!"

Jade used her free time amid the lockdown to pursue some of her creative passions, like writing and reading.

The 27-year-old singer welcomed having a "little pause" in her career, having joined Little Mix on 'The X Factor' back in 2011.

She shared: "We’ve all had the time to do things we wouldn’t usually have had time to do.

"I’ve been doing a lot more creative stuff like writing and reading and things that were my first love. I think it’s been quite good for us all to have had a little pause."