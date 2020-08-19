Perrie Edwards turned to Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend to get her into shape.

Perrie, 27, asked her close pal and personal trainer Danielle Peazer, 32, to help her tone up for a recent summer vacation and Danielle put her on her DPM60 workout plan.

Danielle told new! magazine: ''We focused on full body work. We did quite a lot of abs and lower body work - she said she enjoys that the most. So I had her doing a plank for two minutes, which is a very long time for anyone.

''She also did workouts when I wasn't there, which I was really impressed with. Some days she was doing extra in the evening, just because she was enjoying the workouts I was giving her.

''The first day I had a few moans, but by the end of the two weeks, Perrie was like, 'Yeah sure, let's do it, let's go'. She seemed really motivated and positive.''

Perrie previously revealed she turned to Danielle at the last minute, to help her get fit for a romantic getaway with soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I reached out to my girl @DaniellePeazer (very last minute [eye roll emoji]) before my holiday and she put me through my paces and I'm so thankful.

''Because for the first time, I didn't cry, I didn't pick myself apart and in the words of Elsa - I'm learning to 'Let It Go!'.''

Danielle and Liam met on 'The X Factor', when he was a contestant and she was a dancer and they dated for two years.