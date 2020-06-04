Penny Lancaster has revealed she plans to become a police officer after taking part in the Channel 4 series 'Famous and Fighting Crime' last year.
Penny Lancaster is set to become a police officer.
The 49-year-old model tasted life in the force when she took part in the Channel 4 series 'Famous and Fighting Crime' last year and she has now decided to take it up as a career.
Penny - who is married to music icon Sir Rod Stewart - revealed her plan to become a policewoman during an online chat with her former 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner Ian Waite.
Penny said: ''I did a show called 'Famous and Fighting Crime' where I was involved in the police.
''It was terrifying, terrifying, but I never felt more comfortable in a position and I felt like this was where I was supposed to be. I have actually signed up to be an officer.''
The 'Loose Women' panellist also revealed she had to sit a number of tests to prove that she was up to the task.
Penny said: ''I had to sit exams, English and maths-type of exams, and go for an interview with two officers. And then I did a fitness test, so I had to get fit for that, it was the bleep test - which was pretty tricky and I passed.
''Then I had to do this massive vetting form going through all personal details of myself, my family, people I know and all that kind of thing.''
Penny revealed she is now waiting to begin training so she can start life on the beat.
She said: ''So now I'm waiting for the training to begin so that I can actually serve the community.
''I'm going to become a police officer for the City Police in London.''
