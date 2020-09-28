Oscar winner Penelope Cruz has revealed that she started smoking after taking up the habit for one of her movie roles.
Penelope Cruz took up smoking after playing a nicotine addicted character in one of her films.
The 46-year-old actress - who has children Leo, nine, and Luna, seven, with her actor husband Javier Bardem - was turned on to cigarettes due to her alter ego's habit and she puffed away for a ''few years''.
However, Penelope quit when she decided she wanted to be in the best health possible in order to have children.
Speaking to Stella magazine, she said: ''I don't drink, I don't smoke and I eat really healthily.
''I've always taken good care of myself and maintained a healthy lifestyle.
''I've never drunk alcohol, but I smoked for a few years because one of my characters did; I quit when I decided I was going to be a mother.''
Penelope smoked in 2001 crime biopic 'Blow' - in which she starred opposite Johnny Depp as cocaine smuggler George Jung - and in Woody Allen's 2008 comedy-drama 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona', a performance which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
The Spanish star has also opened up on her daily routine and insists she always tries to get a good night's sleep and finds meditation a great way to relax and refocus.
She said: ''I try to get eight hours' sleep if I can, and I've started meditating again recently, which really helps me to appreciate the present moment. Just like the gym works the body, meditation allows you to calm the mind. Practising it daily improves my ability to relax.''
The 'Vanilla Sky' actress is also a skilled hairdresser after spending a lot of time watching her mother at work in a beauty salon when she was younger.
She said: ''I spent a lot of time in my mother's beauty salon as a child and teenager, watching her. I learned to do a bit of everything: cutting, curling and straightening hair, waxing, colouring, putting in rollers.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...