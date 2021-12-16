Penelope Cruz has paid a glowing tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Penelope Cruz spent a "really magical" time with Karl Lagerfeld shortly before he passed away.
The legendary fashion designer died from complications of pancreatic cancer in February 2019, at the age of 85, and Penelope has recalled her last moments with him in New York City.
Speaking at the Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, Penelope said: "My last day with him was here in New York. We were walking in Central Park at 12 at night and it was really magical."
The 47-year-old actress honoured the iconic designer by walking in a Chanel show after his passing.
And Penelope - who has also modelled for the likes of Ralph Lauren and L'Oreal during her career - feels proud of her connection to the Chanel brand.
The movie star - who is married to actor Javier Bardem - told People: "I feel very honoured to be part of the brand."
Penelope attended her first Chanel show in 1999 and she still has vivid memories of her early meetings with the designer.
She previously shared: "I remember a very special dinner we had at the Hotel Costes. My father was there and the way he treated my dad, how kind and respectful he was to my dad, even if they didn’t speak the same language, that always stayed with me.
"We all know he was a genius, but when you got to spend time with him, you discovered that other side, of kindness and sweetness. Over the last year working together with him, especially, we became close, we had a very strong connection. I loved all the conversations I would have with him, he knew so much about everything, and still had so much curiosity to keep on learning."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
From Spain, this drama grapples with some enormous issues without getting too heavy about them....
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Gemma was a young student from Italy, all she wanted was excitement and adventure...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Fans of more recent Almodovar films like The Skin I Live In or Volver should...