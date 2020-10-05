Pearl Jam are set to play two consecutive gigs for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2021.



Eddie Vedder and co were due to play the London festival series this summer, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was cancelled.



The Seattle rockers will return to the British capital for two UK exclusive sets at Hyde Park on July 9 and July 10, 2021.



The main support act for the first night is Pixies and the final gig will see Idles open for the 'Alive' group, with more acts for both days set to be announced in due course.



Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, commented: “We couldn't be happier to be back and we can’t wait to bring everyone together with BST Hyde Park 2021, for what could be the most memorable British Summer Time ever … Pearl Jam jumped at the chance to celebrate after having to cancel their show this year and we are honoured that they agreed to play two consecutive nights, a first for BST. As their fans know, they are the perfect artists for such an unprecedented double bill.”



Pearl Jam were forced to postpone their 2020 'Gigaton' tour in support of the album as a result of the pandemic.



Tickets for the BST shows go on general sale on Saturday (10.10.20).



Those who bought tickets to the original 2020 date will be given priority to rebook from 10am on Thursday (08.10.20).



Next year, BST will be introducing the all-new Hard Rock Stage and entertainment area in celebration of Hard Rock’s 50th anniversary and to celebrate history of Hard Rock Calling festival in Hyde Park.



Festival-goers can expect a pop-up Hard Rock Cafe experience, Hard Rock Stage viewing areas, a showcase of Hard Rock’s music memorabilia collection, a retail location, and more.



BST Hyde Park 2019 saw performances from the likes of Barbra Streisand, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Robbie Williams.