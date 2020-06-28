Paul Weller's passion for making music remains as strong as ever.

The 62-year-old star has revealed he doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon, admitting he relishes working on new material.

He shared: ''I love just making music, making records. I don't wish for anything else to be honest with you.''

Despite this, Weller recognises the music industry is now dramatically different to the business he first entered.

The singer - who recently rejoined the Polydor record label - told the BBC: ''I can remember when I was first at Polydor, all them years ago, everyone was always older than me.

''Now all their team is at least 20 years younger, but I like that. I really love a lot of the artists they've got on their roster as well so that was good enough for me.''

Earlier this month, Weller revealed he's already well into writing another album.

The chart-topping star is currently promoting his new record, 'On Sunset' - and he's already contemplating putting out another album as soon as 2021.

He said: ''I've had so much free time that I've started writing, so I've probably got half an album's worth of tunes.

''I'm half thinking of putting out a record next year as well.''

Weller also insisted he makes music for his own pleasure.

He explained: ''I don't want to repeat myself, which is inevitable at times if you've done this for a long time.

''But as much as possible, I try not to repeat what I've just done.

''I try to move on, take it someplace different.

''I really do it for myself, to be honest with you, and I just have to hope other people like it and come with it.''