Paul Weller hasn't seen 'Game of Thrones' - despite working with 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch' scorer Hannah Peel.

The pair have worked together for some time, with composer Hannah working on Weller's orchestrations and conducting, but The Modfather has insisted he's ''not afraid'' to say he's never fancied delving into the hit HBO drama.

Speaking to Amol Rajan - who stepped in for Zoe Ball - on BBC Radio 2 this morning (03.07.20) - Weller confessed: ''I've never seen 'Game of Thrones'. I'm not ever afraid to say it, actually, I've just never seen it.''

The 'Changingman' star insisted the epic saga is just too long for him.

On why he's never watched the show - which is comprised of eight seasons - he replied: ''Yeah, way too many for me. But I've worked with Hannah before.''

Peel worked with Weller on his 2018 LP 'True Meanings' and went on to score his orchestral shows at the Royal Festival Hall in October.

His regular collaborator has also worked her magic on his latest solo record, 'On Sunset', which is out now.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 62-year-old rocker is still managing to make new music at his home studio.

He said: ''With the wonders of technology I've been recording here in my studio and then sending them out to our bass player and our drummer, guitarist, whoever it may be, and they've just been sending it back so you know.

''Kind of not ideal because you're not face-to-face, but at the same time, it still keeps you working and moving along so we've been lucky.''

Weller is hoping to get back out on the road next March, after his tour in support of the album was postponed due to the restrictions on mass gatherings.

The former Jam star insisted he's not a fan of drive-in gigs and will not be partaking in any.

He added: ''They're certainly not my future. I'm waiting for it all to happen again, hopefully by next year. We've rescheduled everything - starting next March and then fingers crossed that it's all good by that time but you know, it's not the same is it. It's like watching football...''