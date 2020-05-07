Paul Weller has delayed the release of his new album 'On Sunset' by a week.

The former Jam rocker has released the dreamy new track 'Village' from his upcoming 15th solo LP, but announced that the follow-up to 2018's 'True Meanings' has been pushed back slightly to June 19, due to the ''current situation'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Going Underground' hitmaker was determined to put out the album and avoid delaying it any future like many other artists have.

He tweeted: ''We also want to share an update on the album. Due to the current situation we've taken the decision to push the release back - only by one week - to June 19th.

''Lots of albums are moving back to later in the year but we wanted to hold firm and share with you all in time for summer.''

'Village' saw Paul reunite with his old Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot, who plays keys, and long-time producer Jan 'Stan' Kybert.

The 61-year-old music legend is due to embark on a tour in support of the album this autumn.

The UK and Ireland run will begin on October 25 at Belfast's Ulster Hall and wrap with two consecutive nights at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town, kicking off on November 20.

Meanwhile, last year, a modern day 'Quadrophenia' film based on Paul's music was announced.

'The Pebble and The Boy' - which has been filmed in Manchester and Brighton - stars Patsy Kensit alongside former 'Coronation Street' star Sacha Parkinson and ex 'Hollyoaks' actor Jamie Lomas.

The upcoming movie will pay homage to the 1979 original 'Quadrophenia' which was based on the iconic album of the same name by The Who.

Patsy has been cast as a ''rich and glamorous former Modette mother'', with the likes of Ricci Harnett and Jessie Birdsall - who played a violent Rocker in the original film - are also part of the stellar cast.

The new film also make sure to use many locations which first appeared in 'Quadrophenia', including the Brighton alley where Leslie Ash's character Steph had sex with Phil Daniels' Jimmy Cooper.

Several Lambrettas and scooters - which were a key part of the first movie - will be included in 'The Pebble and The Boy', which will also featured the moving moment when scooter-driving Mod mourners formed a funeral cortege after one of their 'Faces' sadly passes away.