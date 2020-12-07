Paul Weller has delayed his 2021 tour dates until November and December.

The 'Going Underground’ hitmaker was due to kick off his UK run in March next year, but due to the "ongoing restrictions and uncertainty though the pandemic", those shows will now take place in the winter months.

The first concert is on November 16 at Oxford's New Theatre, while three new dates have been added for Bath, Sheffield and Lincoln on November 17, November 27 and December 4, respectively.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (11.12.20).

Paul tweeted: "We, unfortunately, have to announce that Paul's March 2021 tour will now take place in November and December 2021 due to the ongoing restrictions and uncertainty through the pandemic. We're sorry for any disappointment caused.

"Please keep hold of your tickets, they will remain valid. In better news, we'll be adding three new shows to this run in Bath, Sheffield and Lincoln! Tickets go on general sale Friday, Dec 11 at 10am. To sign up for pre-sale on the new shows, go to http://bit.ly/paulwellertour."

Meanwhile, the former Jam star - who landed his fifth number one solo album with 'On Sunset' in July - recently admitted he doesn't want life to go back to "normal".

The 62-year-old singer - who has eight children, including three with current wife Hannah - expected to be "tearing [his] hair out" without being able to go clothes shopping when lockdown measures were put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, but instead, he's got a new appreciation for the things he has and what's important in his life.

He said: "Hasn't that been nice? Haven't you noticed all the things you don't really need and don't really miss?

"I love clothes, which is no surprise to anyone, and I thought I'd be tearing me hair out with not being allowed to go shopping. Instead I've been thinking, 'I've got enough clothes, so I'll do with the ones I have.'

"If nothing else the last few months have given us time to assess and reflect on what's really important.

"We've seen new working methods, spent more time with our families, seen how nature can repair itself without us being around. I kind of hope we don't go back to normal."

Head to paulweller.com/tour for the full rescheduled 2021 tour dates.