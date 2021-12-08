The Jam legend Paul Weller is set to play a special outdoor concert at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.
Paul Weller is set to play a special show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.
The Jam legend is set to release his new album 'An Orchestral Songbook' with the BBC Symphony Orchestra on Friday (10.12.21), and tickets will also go on sale that day for the newly-announced outdoor London concert.
On June 19, Paul will perform at the venue's courtyard as it gets "transformed" into a "unique" gig space.
In a tweet on his official Twitter account, his team said: "Thrilled to announce that Paul will be playing another outdoor show in London in 2022.
"Taking place at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea... The show will see the courtyard transformed into one of the most stunning and unique concert venues."
The Live At Chelsea Concert Series is returning for its 6th year in 2022, having featured an eclentic range of artists in the past.
The likes of Jeff Beck, Toto, Rufus Wainwright, Simply Red, Belle & Sebastian, Kaiser Chiefs and Sir Tom Jones have graced the stage.
As well as the music acts, punters can look forward to a warm welcome from the Chelsea Pensioners themselves.
Each year, a portion of ticket sales from the event gets donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners, as well as maintaining the Grade I listed site, which has provided care and comradeship to ex-military personnel since 1682 when it was founded by King Charles II.
Tickets for the show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea will go on sale on Friday (10.12.21) at 10am via MyTicket.co.uk.
For more information on the Chelsea Pensioners and the Royal Hospital Chelsea, please visit: www.chelsea-pensioners.org.uk.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...