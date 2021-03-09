Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has made her runway debut.

The 22-year-old model graced the runway for Givenchy during a show for Paris Fashion Week in an all-black outfit to kick off the designer's autumn/winter 2021 collection.

She shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: "Opening Givenchy FW21 THANK YOU

Meadow donned an oversized black blazer and tights, paired with matching boots and chunky accessories, and had her choppy brunette hair sleekly straightened around her cheekbones.

She thanked creative director Matthew Williams for his support and help to ensure she got to the show safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meadow wrote: "Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all. (sic)"

Meadow has been signed on to the DNA Models agency since 2017 but made her first major fashion campaign in January with Proenza Schouler.

Starring in the fashion house's pre-fall 2021 campaign, she said on Instagram: "I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me.

"Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way. (sic)"

Meadow regularly pays tribute to her late father, Paul Walker - who died in a car crash in November 2013, at the age of 40 - on social media.

In 2020, she remembered the 'Fast and Furious' star on the seventh anniversary of his death by sharing a throwback snap of her fast asleep on Paul's lap when she was a child.

She wrote: "a silly day to remember in sadness.

"today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping. (sic)"