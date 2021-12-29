Paul Stanley has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Kiss rocker has come down with the virus for a second time, despite being fully vaccinated, and his family members also contracted coronavirus.

Alongside a selfie, the 69-year-old musician wrote on Instagram: “My Omicron face! My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

KISS were forced to cancel shows after Paul caught coronavirus the first time in the summer.

The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' group were just four days into the next leg of their delayed 'End of The Road' tour when the rock legend tested positive.

Paul and the rest of the band - comprising Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer - are fully vaccinated against the respiratory virus and insisted they had been following COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement, the group said: “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

In his own statement in August, the axe-slayer wrote: "A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."

The guitarist also branded rumours spreading suggesting he was seriously ill and in intensive care as "absolute nonsense" and reassured fans that he was doing "fine".

He added to Twitter: "PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. (sic)"

The band told fans: "Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated."

Gene, 72, later tested positive and they had to axe further dates on the run.