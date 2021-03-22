Paul Stanley says Kiss have no reason to release new music.

The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' group's 69-year-old guitarist and co-frontman admitted it would be pointless recording a new record because fans only want to listen to the classics.

Speaking to USA Today, he admitted: “I don’t really see a reason for it, to be quite honest. For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they’re looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don’t have the gravitas, they don’t have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life.

“I’m not alone in that. When you see any classic bands on TV or if there’s a concert video, turn off the sound and I’ll tell you every time they’re playing a new song because the audience sits down.

“So it’s odd to me that people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, ‘That’s great. Now play your hits.’ So honestly, at this point, there isn’t a real reward in it. There’s much more of a reward in changing lanes — I’m still going forward.

“But in terms of recording more KISS material, I kind of go, ‘Why?’ I thought ‘Modern Day Delilah’ or ‘Hell Or Hallelujah’ were as good as anything I’ve written and as good as anything we recorded, but understandably, it’s like new wine. It just hasn’t aged. So I’d rather not try to roll a stone up the hill.”

Stanley dashing hopes of there ever being new KISS music, comes after bassist and co-lead singer, Gene Simmons, 71, recently admitted making new music isn't worth the hassle.

He said: “The idea that you work your a** off and then someone with freckles on their face decides they want to download your music and file share — that’s not what I work for."

KISS' last studio album was 2012's 'Monster'.

The 'Crazy Crazy Nights' hitmakers will bow out with their final ‘End Of The Road’ tour shows this year.

Their last jaunt began on January 31, 2019, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and the rest of the gigs were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.