Sir Paul Smith wants to see less fashion seasons going forward.

The 74-year-old fashion designer has admitted he hopes the industry goes back to having just two seasons per year.

He told the Indian edition of Elle magazine: "I hope the fashion industry slows down. We don’t need as many seasons as there were. I would like it to go back to a couple of years ago when there were two seasons, and in between those, you would have a one-week sale period."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion muse has worked alone in his studio and designed his eponymous fashion house's Spring/Summer 2021 collection over video call, which subsequently inspired his team to make pieces that are "loose and comfortable".

Asked how the global health crisis will impact the fashion business going forward, he added: "Clothing wise, I think silhouettes will change to softer and more relaxed fits. During the lockdown period, I was in my London studio for 16 weeks all by myself, where there are usually around 150 members of staff. The whole SS21 collection was designed over the phone and video calls, this really inspired us to make garments loose and comfortable but still presentable and of course, well made."

Elsewhere, Paul shared his goal to "expand" his Paul Smith Foundation, which he launched in 2021 to give back to the "younger generation”, after five decades in fashion.

He said: "I have launched the Paul Smith Foundation to mark our 50th anniversary this year. The foundation is created with an endeavour to give something back to a younger generation. At the moment, it is an online platform where people from all different professional fields can come to find inspiration. I hope to expand this over the years to come."

The homepage for the foundation's website reads: "This is the best advice gathered and given by Sir Paul Smith over the past 50 years. It won’t teach you how to cut a suit, but it will help you figure out how to take your ambition to the next level.

"Please explore our regularly updated archive of advice, or keep scrolling for more insights and inspiration…"