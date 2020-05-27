BAFTA has announced a new talent initiative to showcase the next generation of creative talent in film, games and television.

Previously known as Breakthrough Brits, the initiative has been running in the UK since 2013 but has now been rebranded BAFTA Breakthrough as it goes global for the first time.

Previous recipients include Abubakar Salim, who received a mentoring session with Paul Rudd, Letita Wright, Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley.

Jessie said: ''BAFTA Breakthrough is a family that I will be forever grateful for. It offers a really unique chance to be part of a conversation with a group of the most inspiring creatives, all of whom are at a similar point in their careers and are curious about what might be possible. It makes you feel not only supported, excited and emboldened by each other but also by the people who you look up to and are inspired by within the industry. It a gorgeous thing and I have made lifelong friends.''

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: ''We are incredibly proud to be launching BAFTA Breakthrough globally, the only initiative of its kind that works across film, games and television. I'm excited to see who will join the global breakthrough family this year, at a time when our international community is more important than ever. We're also delighted to be working alongside Netflix for the second year to continue to grow a truly international network for emerging talent, filled with diverse voices and stories.''

Matthew Wiseman, Chief Executive Officer of BAFTA Los Angeles added: ''Continuing BAFTAs integral work to support emerging talents and encourage cross-cultural collaboration is now as crucial as ever. It's exciting to be bringing Breakthrough to new global communities, and create ways for people around the world to connect with one another in a meaningful way. We're delighted applications are now open in the USA and can't wait to see who will be discovered as the first Breakthrough USA participants.''

Netflix is the official supporting partner for BAFTA Breakthrough, in the UK, USA and India, providing integral support in the global expansion.

The successful Breakthrough applicants will receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, access to BAFTA events and networking opportunities in the UK and internationally.

Supporters of the initiative in recent years include actors Olivia Colman and Zawe Ashton, actor-producer Brad Pitt, directors Tom Harper, Barry Jenkins and Asif Kapadia, game designers Brenda Romero and Tim Schafer, actor-writers Sharon Horgan and Amy Schumer, and writer-director Amma Asante.

Applications for BAFTA Breakthrough are now open and will close on July 22. To apply or find out more visit: http://bit.ly/Breakthrough-Brits.