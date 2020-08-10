A film about Paul Gascoigne is in the works.

Movies bosses are looking for an actor who will play the soccer legend, which will focus on Gazza's footballing career whilst also focusing on his off-field troubles with alcoholism.

The script will be written from Gascoigne's memoir 'Gazza: My Story' which he penned with biographer Hunter Davies.

Hinting that the film will be a no-holds-barred look at his life, Paul told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Let's face it, I have nothing to hide. It has all been in the press, the good and bad.''

The news about the movie comes as a documentary using footage from his unforgettable displays for England at World Cup Italia 90 and the 1996 European Football Championship and his spell at Italian club Lazio is set to be released later this year.

Gascoigne said: ''The documentary is out in November. The makes have spoken to me and my family.

''But there are backers looking at a film and trying to find someone to play me. I will guide them and read the script, it will be about my entire life. They will use my books.''

The former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder became a footballing icon after his tears in England's 1990 World Cup semi-final defeat to Germany but he struggled to cope with his huge fame off the pitch, turning to alcohol to cope.

Recalling the height of his fame in 1990, Gazza explained: ''It is all right becoming famous. It was incredible.

''Everywhere I went, everything was free. You would go to a restaurant, and it was expensive, but they gave you the meal for free. You don't want to go back in case they think you are there to get something for free again.''

Paul, 53, lost his fortune from his career but insists he has no regrets.

He said: ''Money does not bother me, I don't look back. Obviously, I have to keep myself well and stay happy. Then I can still earn money.

''I don't have any regrets, none whatsoever. I am not going to change because I don't know how to change. People say I am not perfect but I don't want to be perfect. I am happy the way I am.''