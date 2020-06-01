Paul Dano says that Matt Reeves' script for 'The Batman' is ''really powerful''.

The 35-year-old actor is to play the role of The Riddler in the new superhero flick, which also stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, although filming has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Paul cannot wait for shooting to resume because Matt - who is also directing the movie - is ''the real deal''.

Discussing the film's shutdown with The Playlist, he explained: ''I was filming. I flew home to visit my baby and then didn't get to fly back (to set), which is a really strange thing.

''But I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully we'll get to get back to it sometime soon? I'm not sure.''

Paul admitted that he couldn't go into much detail about the plot, but hinted that there is something ''fun'' in all of the characters.

The '12 Years a Slave' star said: ''There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool.''

Colin Farrell will play The Penguin in the film and recently admitted that he was looking forward to returning to the shoot.

He said: ''I had only started it and I can't wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it.

''I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can't wait to get back.''