Paul Dano admits that he likes how 'The Batman' is both a "grounded" movie and a big blockbuster at the same time.
Paul Dano considers 'The Batman' to be a "grounded" movie.
The 37-year-old actor is playing the Riddler in Matt Reeves' new superhero blockbuster – with his serial killer character striking terror across Gotham City – and admits that he didn't want to specifically base his work on movie murderers.
Paul told Empire magazine: "I like how both grounded and big this film is at the same time.
"So there are some grounding forces like the Zodiac Killer, right? But it's still 'The Batman', and for me it's much bigger, so it was important to let my imagination react to the script, rather than strictly basing it on a serial killer."
The '12 Years a Slave' actor also suggested that his character will be wearing an "intense" costume during the movie that will see Robert Pattinson make his debut as the Caped Crusader.
Paul explained: "The costume was very intense. I think the potential DIY element you're talking about was actually scarier to me than the more sophisticated or composed designs we might have played with.
"I found working with the costume to be very powerful. When you put on something like that, there's a way to let it speak to you, and tell your body something. There's a way to let it have a life of its own."
Dano previously teased that there is something "fun" in all of the characters in the upcoming picture, but he couldn't go into much detail about the plot.
He said: "There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
An unusually inventive approach brings this story to life, as the filmmakers get into the...
The cast and crew of the forthcoming Brian Wilson biopic 'Love and Mercy' discuss their...
In the mid-1960s, The Beach Boys were at the top of their game. Having released...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...
What makes this thriller extraordinary is its willingness to make us scratch our heads and...
Solomon Northup was a well-educated man from a successful family living in upstate New York...
Keller Dover is just a regular guy from Boston who goes with his wife Grace...