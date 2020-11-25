Paul Bettany enjoyed going back to the "golden era" of cinema in 'Uncle Frank'.

The 49-year-old actor stars in Alan Ball's road movie as the titular Frank Bledsoe and revealed that he loved replicating the style of screen icons such as Robert Redford in the 1970s set flick.

Paul said: "I grew up watching movies from what Alan and I both think of as the golden era of American cinema, the 70s, I'm sort of steeped in those movies and was as desperate as any actor would be to wear a brown corduroy suit.

"I've watched Robert Redford as much as the next man, unless the next man is Alan Ball. It was really fun to dress him and style him and all of that."

Paul also believes that making his character a smoker was a "good choice" as it shows the pain his character is going through.

He explained: "The smoking, I think, was also a really good choice, because to me it's like, you know, people call smoking the poor man's antidepressant. And I always think every time he takes a drag, he's like burying that pain. That's what it read like to me."

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star revealed how he had discussed how smoking can be a powerful technique on screen.

Speaking to CinemaBlend.com, Paul said: "I remember talking to an old acting teacher about smoking, and how much story you can tell with a cigarette and the way you inhale and the way you exhale. And it's really true!

"It's fascinating, because your breath is suddenly visual, and it's really something. You really can."