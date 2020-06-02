Patty Jenkins once turned down the chance to make a 'Justice League' movie.

The 48-year-old director was asked to be on board on film about the team of fictional superheroes, but admitted she rejected the opportunity because there were ''too many characters'' to play with.

She said: ''I love comics, but I've come to superheroes through films.

''There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don't know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don't really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. ''I've been contacted to make a 'Justice League' movie in the past, and it doesn't connect to me. Too many characters.''

Jenkins didn't elaborate on which 'Justice League' movie she was contacted about.

The filmmaker had been attached to direct Marvel's 2013 film 'Thor: The Dark World', but she departed the project after three months due to ''creative differences''.

And Jenkins has admitted she left the motion picture because she didn't feel she could be as in control of the film as she wanted to be.

Speaking to French magazine Premiere, she added: ''I really like the people who work there, but they want full control over their movies.

''The director is under control. Yes, it can happen.

''Furthermore, it shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me.''