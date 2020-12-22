Patty Jenkins would consider directing the third 'Wonder Woman' movie if it got a theatrical release.

The 49-year-old director helmed the 2017 film and this year's sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984' - both of which starred Gal Gadot in the titular role - and while she and the team have a plot for the next instalment in the DC Extended Universe franchise, she recently cast doubt that she would return for a third film.

However, she has now admitted she would be up for taking on the job again if "the circumstances were right" and if it's "possible" for the movie to be shown in cinemas.

She told The New York Times: "We’ll see what happens. I really don’t know. I know that I’d love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don’t know that I would if there wasn’t."

The filmmaker recently admitted it could be a long time before the movie sees the light of day, especially given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the movie industry.

She said: “It’s interesting, I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for 'Wonder Woman 3' that we were super fired up about, but I’ve never felt this way before as much as I do now."

On whether she'd direct 'Wonder Woman 3', she continued: “I don’t think I’m doing it next and so I have to sort of wait and see where we are in the world, you know? What I wanted to talk about in ['WW84'] was very prescient to what I was feeling and what you were sort of feeling was coming. So now I’m not sure. So much has changed in the world.”

Patty insisted she “still love[s] the story, I’m sure parts of it, would come over to it, but … I’m trying to say [to myself], ‘Don’t decide. Don’t fall in love with anything. What would Wonder Woman do now? Like, what are you craving Wonder Woman to do now in this world?’”