Patty Jenkins would love to direct a Black Widow movie.

The 49-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for directing the Wonder Woman films - has revealed via social media that she'd relish the chance to helm more superhero movies in the coming years.

Asked which franchise she'd choose if she had the choice, Patty said on Twitter: "Thank you for the question. Probably Superman, Spiderman or Black Widow! So much potential with all of them, always. (sic)"

The first-ever stand-alone Black Widow movie is being released in 2021, with Scarlett Johansson starring as the titular character.

The Cate Shortland-directed film was originally due to be released this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Patty recently explained the specific appeal of Wonder Woman.

She said: "The interesting thing about Wonder Woman - and I’m not saying that other superheroes don’t do this - is that she is less about defeating a villain and more about confronting the betterment of mankind, so it’s almost like she really is a god who’s trying to engage with mankind and how we’re living our lives and make us better people.

"She’s less about fighting and she’s more about confronting a point of view."

Despite this, Patty acknowledged that Wonder Woman has some obvious flaws.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I think she’s vulnerable to love, meaning she can be hurt by love. And she’s optimistic, I think she can be wrong about things.

"And that’s an important thing about Wonder Woman: in the TV show, in the comic books, and in the movie she’s always been an Everywoman in this interesting way, where she loves the people that she loves and she hopes that things get better, she’s hurt and disappointed when they’re not and she has to try to think about what the right thing to do is."