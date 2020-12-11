Patty Jenkins is set to helm a new ‘Star Wars’ movie.

The 49-year-old filmmaker achieved critical acclaim at the helm of DC Comics movie ‘Wonder Woman’ and its upcoming sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and it has now been revealed she’s set to take on a whole new project in the form of a spin-off movie from the gigantic sci-fi franchise.

During Disney’s Investor Day on Thursday (10.12.20), it was announced Patty has been tapped to helm a new ‘Star Wars’ movie titled ‘Rogue Squadron’.

The movie is set to follow the fighter pilots made famous in the franchise, and will be the next ‘Star Wars’ movie to be released.

Elsewhere in Disney’s Investor Day, it was announced several new ‘Star Wars’ related productions are in the works, including a series based on Lando Calrissian, and another series focusing on R2D2 and C3PO, which will reportedly be an animated adventure titled ‘A Droid Story’.

What’s more, Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian’ was confirmed for two new spin-off titles, ‘The Rangers of the New Republic’, and ‘Ahsoka Tano’.

The latter will focus on the character first featured in the ‘Clone Wars’ cartoon series, that was most recently brought to life by Rosario Dawson.

And if that wasn’t enough ‘Star Wars’ related news, there are also plans for a prequel series to 2016 movie ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, which will be titled ‘Andor’.

The 12-part series will star Diego Luna, and started production just a few weeks ago in the UK.

‘Andor’ will debut in 2022, whilst Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy tapped one of the ‘Mandalorian’ spin-offs for a Christmas 2021 release.